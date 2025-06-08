Stanford WR Jordan Onovughe feels settled in on The Farm

2026 3-star ATH Jason Hill commits to Stanford and shares his thoughts with Adam Gorney.
Stanford football has landed a commitment from 2026 4-star wide receiver Daylen Sharper.
This spring, Stanford graduate student defensive lineman Clay Patterson shared his thoughts.
On December 20th, Stanford men’s basketball will play a neutral site non-conference game against Colorado at PHX Arena.
Four kickoff times for Stanford football have been announced: Hawaii, BYU, Boston College, & Florida State.
