Stanford WR Jackson Harris is excited to play at Death Valley
Before Stanford’s game at No. 17 Clemson on Saturday, redshirt freshman wide receiver Jackson Harris took the time to talk to CardinalSportsReport.com about the matchup and how his season is going....
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news