Stanford WR Emmett Mosley V enters the transfer portal

In a rather disappointing turn of events for the Stanford Cardinal, freshman wide receiver Emmett Mosley V entered the transfer portal. Mosley is coming off a strong 2024 season in which he had 48 receptions for 525 yards and six touchdowns. Mosley set the program single-game reception record for a freshman in their 38-35 win over Louisville with 13 receptions to go along with 168 yards and three touchdowns.

Mosley’s brother Trent Mosley is committed to USC, which has many wondering if that is what’s driving his decision. They are both from Southern California, making the chance to play closer to friends and family appealing. Their parents both went to Notre Dame, so the Irish will likely try to get in the mix as well, though as of now, USC seems to be the front runner.

If Mosley does indeed decide to depart and not withdraw from the portal, senior wide receiver CJ Williams, a transfer from Wisconsin, will likely be the number one receiver on the team. And then junior Tiger Bachmeier should be squarely in the mix for that number two wide receiver spot along with transfers Jordan Onovughe and Caden High. It’ll be interesting to see who makes the most of the opportunity for more receptions in the wide receiver room.

