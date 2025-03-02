Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor has good NFL Combine performance

Stanford redshirt sophomore wide receiver Elic Ayomanor participated in this weekend’s NFL Combine in Indianapolis, giving him a chance to showcase his skills for NFL teams. While Stanford went 3-9 in each of his seasons at Stanford, Ayomanor had a strong career on The Farm, totaling 125 receptions for 1,844 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He was the star of the team the last two seasons and was a very reliable deep threat. His performance at Colorado will go down in Stanford lore for a long long time.

At the combine, Ayomanor measured 6’2”, 206 pounds, which is solid size for an NFL wide receiver. He ran a 4.44 40-yard dash, which was an improvement for him. He also had a 1.58 10-yard split, a 38.5” vertical jump and a 10’7” broad jump.

The combine gives out scores for production and athleticism, leading to a total score. For production, Ayomanor had a score of 73, which ranked 14th among wide receivers. For athleticism, he had a score of 80, which ranked 16th among wide receivers. As for his total score, Ayomanor had a score of 79, which was 10th among all wide receivers and labeled as a “good” rating. According to his NFL Combine profile, Ayomanor has a prospect grade of 6.19, which means he is a “good backup with the potential to develop into a starter.”

Projected to be a 2nd-3rd round pick in the upcoming NFL draft, Ayomanor displayed his athleticism and production at the combine while also showing that he has the all-around pieces to be successful in the NFL. It’ll be interesting to see how much his combine performance affects his stock heading into the draft and ultimately where he gets selected.

Connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Blue Sky: @StanfordRivals

Connect with Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Blue Sky: @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com