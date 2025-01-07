Stanford WR Elic Ayomanor declares for 2025 NFL Draft

Following the completion of his redshirt sophomore season, Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor has declared for the 2025 NFL Draft.

This past season, Ayomanor played in all 12 games for Stanford, totaling 63 receptions for 831 yards and six touchdowns for an average of 69.3 yards per game and 13.2 yards per reception. As a redshirt freshman in 2023, he had 62 receptions for 1,013 yards and six touchdowns in 12 games played. That makes career totals of 125 receptions for 1,844 yards and 12 touchdowns in 24 games. For his career, he averaged 76.8 yards per game and 14.8 yards per reception.

Ayomanor’s production took a bit of a step back this past season from what he did in 2023. Some of that was due to Stanford’s inconsistent quarterback play and some of that was also due to the emergence of true freshman wide receiver Emmett Mosley V, who in nine games played had 48 receptions for 525 yards and six touchdowns. Mosley helped to take some pressure off Ayomanor, especially down the stretch of the season and figures to be the future top receiver for the Cardinal in the coming seasons.

While he didn’t have as big of a statistical season as he was hoping to have in 2024, Ayomanor is projected to be a day two selection (2nd and 3rd rounds) in the draft. He’s got really good speed and hands. He can make tough catches in traffic and is a reliable target in the end zone. I think what’s most exciting about Ayomanor and a major reason why it’s smart for him to leave for the NFL after this season is he’s still relatively new to football. He’s only played two seasons due to redshirting his freshman season and was relatively unknown coming out of high school as he hails from Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada. He’s a guy who teams can feel optimistic about getting even better in the coming seasons.

While he never was a part of much team success, Ayomanor stood out individually and made his mark on The Farm. I look forward to seeing where he goes in the draft and what kind of impact he makes at the next level.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Blue Sky: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Blue Sky: @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com



