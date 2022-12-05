On Wednesday, Stanford senior wide receiver Colby Bowman announced on Twitter that he is entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, completing a degree in Science, Technology, and Society. Bowman said in his announcement:

I will be entering the portal as a graduate transfer with 2 years of eligibility left. I would like to know what options I have as Stanford goes through the process of hiring a new coach. Thank you to everyone affiliated with Stanford Football for an amazing 4 years!

During his time on The Farm, Bowman had 7 receptions for 44 yards in 24 games played. All receptions came over the course of 10 games he played in this season. Bowman’s top game this year was against BYU in which he had 4 receptions for 21 yards.

It’s important to note that Bowman said he’s open to returning to Stanford provided he gets the chance to meet with the new head coach and get a sense of their vision for the program. If he were to decide to come back, he would add a veteran presence and leadership to the wide receiver room next season.

