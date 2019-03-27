Stanford has not hidden from top non-conference competition during head coach Jerod Haase's three years on The Farm. Stanford announced Wednesday that next season the Cardinal will participate in the Hall of Fame Classic in Kansas City.

The field includes Butler, Missouri and Oklahoma and will take place the week of Thanksgiving. The final takes place Nov. 26.

“We are excited to be a part of the Hall of Fame Classic,” Haase said in a press release. “It is a great field at an outstanding venue. Playing in Kansas City and exploring the Hall of Fame will be a great experience for our team. We look forward to the opportunity to compete in a high-level tournament against some of the best teams in the country.”

Stanford played in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament this year and lost to Wisconsin and Florida. They defeated Middle Tennessee. Two years ago Stanford competed in the loaded PK-80 -- the invitational held in Portland in honor of Phil Knight's 80th birthday, which drew an elite group of teams from throughout the country. A Cardinal squad with several starters injured lost all three games.

Much like Stanford's desire to finally break through in a major preseason tournament, the Cardinal head into the fourth season of Haase's regime desperately wanting to make the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014.

Star sophomore KZ Okpala has not announced whether he will stay at Stanford another year or enter the NBA draft. It's assumed by many that he has played his last game for the Cardinal, which creates a major scoring vacancy to be filled.

Although, on paper the greater concern may be the departure of center Josh Sharma who took a leap in his game similar to how high he can jump on his dunks. He became an impact player around the rim on both sides of the court and there is no obvious heir to that role.

Stanford's lone incoming scholarship freshman -- at the moment, at least -- is superb point guard Tyrell Terry.

The De La Salle (Minneapolis) guard is a playmaker and also highly regarded for his passing ability. There's no way to know for sure months before his first exposure to college basketball, but Terry's presence on the court may free Daejon Davis to play significantly more minutes off the ball. How quickly he can execute what Haase asks of him could go a long way toward determining if Stanford has a successful season.