On Tuesday, Stanford football released their Week 2 depth chart in advance of Saturday’s game against USC. Not much has changed from last week. It’s pretty much the same depth chart, so I’m not going to go over the entire chart. If you missed anything from last week, you can simply click on the hyperlink above as that’s pretty much the same depth chart as last week. However, there are a few things to make note of.

Number one is the fact that at right guard, the starting spot is listed as senior Branson Bragg OR junior Levi Rogers. Head coach David Shaw said during Tuesday’s press conference that a determination on Bragg’s status for Saturday will be made later in the week. So, we’ll just have to wait and see what happens there. It did appear as though Bragg was a late scratch when it was announced last Friday that he wouldn’t play against Colgate.

Number two is that Lukas Ungar has joined the depth chart after being absent from the chart last week. He joins Bradley Archer and Sam Roush as the number two tight ends behind Benjamin Yurosek.

Third is that Jonathan McGill is no longer listed on the nickelback depth chart and only as the starting safety. Jimmy Wyrick has thus moved up to the number two spot on the nickelback depth chart behind Patrick Fields.

Finally, Brendon Barrow has popped up on the depth chart as the third string running back behind E.J. Smith and Casey Filkins. Last week, he was not listed on the depth chart at all though he did get some snaps.

Note: In an earlier version of the depth chart, it was listed as Elijah Higgins OR Mudia Reuben at one of the wide receiver positions. That was a clerical error. Higgins is the starter on Saturday at that spot. The depth chart has since been updated to reflect that.

