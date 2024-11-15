Stanford WCOC gets No. 3 seed in NCAA tourney

Stanford women’s soccer has gotten a No. 3 seed in their section of the bracket in the 2024 NCAA tournament. The Cardinal’s first round match of the NCAA tournament will be at home on Friday, November 15th at 6:00 PM PT against UC Santa Barbara. Like in college basketball, the NCAA women’s soccer tournament is a 64-team field.

Stanford is coming off a disappointing loss to Cal on Senior Night and hoping to get a fresh start in the tourney. They went 13-4-1 overall and 5-4-1 in the ACC. Redshirt junior forward Andrea Kitahata leads the way for the Cardinal with 19 points (seven goals and five assists) as the top offensive player on the team. Senior goalkeeper Haley Craig has been stout in the net all season long with 0.84 goals allowed per match.

If Stanford is going to get back to the College Cup Final, they’re going to have to do so without star midfielder Jasmine Aikey, who is out for the season with a lower body injury. It’ll be interesting to see how the Cardinal play on Friday against the Gauchos and how long they are able to stay in the tournament.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, & X (Twitter): @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com