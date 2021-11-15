Stanford WBB signs 2022 forward Lauren Betts and guard Talana Lepolo

Earlier this week, Stanford women’s basketball announced the signing of 2022 5-star forward Lauren Betts and 2022 4-star guard Talana Lepolo. espnW Hoop Gurlz ranks Stanford’s class no.5 in the country.

Betts is the number one rated player in the 2022 class out of Grandview High School in Centennial, Colorado. She is a dynamic 6’7” forward that is really quick and active on the boards. She finishes really well around the rim and knows how to protect the rim as well. She has a chance to be one of the best in the country and be a game changer for the Cardinal.

In the press release on GoStanford.com, Tara VanDerveer had really glowing things to say about Betts. Just in terms of her all-around dominance on both ends of the floor.

"If there's one word to describe Lauren, it's dominant," VanDerveer said. “Obviously her size is a key strength, and we expect her to be a tremendous impact player. She is a scorer, an unselfish player and can control the paint on both ends of the court."

Lepolo comes from Carondelet High School in Concord, California and has a very bright future as well. She’s a really good pass-first point guard that is really quick with the ball and has a really good ability of getting to the rim. She has a nice feel for the game and knows when to score and when to find an open teammate.

VanDerveer had a great things to say about Lepolo as well. She really praised her feel for the game and command of the point guard position.

"These two signees are a foot different in height, but similar in their command of their position," VanDerveer said. "Talana is a dominant point guard with great vision and an outstanding basketball IQ. She can pass and score, and we look forward to her addition to the team!"

Betts and Lepolo may not be the only players who join Stanford’s 2022 class. 5-star point guard Indya Nivar is down to NC State and Stanford, so she’s one to watch for in the coming weeks. Stanford also already has a verbal commit for the 2023 class in forward Sunaja “Nunu” Agara. Things are definitely staying busy on the recruiting front for the Cardinal.