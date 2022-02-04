Stanford WBB reschedules contest with Oregon State for Feb. 9

Stanford women’s basketball has rescheduled their previously postponed home meeting with Oregon State for Wednesday, February 9th at 2:00 PM PT. The game was originally scheduled for Sunday, January 9th. Below is the release from Stanford Athletics:

STANFORD, Calif. - Replacing a game that was postponed from Jan. 9, Stanford will host Oregon State on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at Maples Pavilion at 2 p.m. Tickets are available at GoStanford.com/Tickets and the game will be broadcast live on the Pac-12 Network.Stanford owns a 62-9 lead in the all-time series with the Beavers.

Oregon State is currently 11-6 overall and 4-3 in the Pac-12 while Stanford is currently 17-3 overall and 8-0 in the Pac-12 with a #2 ranking in the latest AP Poll. Oregon State is always a well-coached team with Scott Rueck at the helm and while not as good as they’ve been in years past, they’re still a team that deserves respect.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker, click here.