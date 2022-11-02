Last week, the Pac-12 released the results of their preseason polls, both coaches and media. In both polls, Stanford was picked to finish in first place, garnering all first place votes in the media poll and all 11 available first place votes in the coaches poll. The lone first place vote that did not go to Stanford in the coaches poll was cast by Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer, who decided to give the Utah Utes some love by giving them her first place vote.

Stanford looks to get back to The Final Four for the third straight year and win their second NCAA title in three years. The Cardinal are led by senior guard Haley Jones and junior forward Cameron Brink along with a really talented group around them. VanDerveer said during last week's media day that she hopes for her team to play bigger and take advantage of their size.

After having an open scrimmage over the weekend, Stanford will have an exhibition against Vanguard on Wednesday, November 2nd at 7:00 PM PT on Stanford Live Stream. Their first regular season game will be against San Diego State on Monday, November 7th at 7:00 PM PT on Stanford Live Stream.

The Cardinal have an exciting non-conference schedule that features South Carolina at home on Sunday, November 20th (12:00 PM PT on ABC) and another home game on ABC against Tennessee on Sunday, December 18th (12:00 PM PT). They’ll also welcome Gonzaga to The Farm on Sunday, December 4th at 12:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Bay Area. So, plenty of exciting games before Pac-12 play begins.

Going back to the poll, it’s not a surprise that Stanford is picked to finish first in the Pac-12. They’re the number two team in AP Top 25 preseason poll and have reached the Final Four in back-to-back seasons, including a national title. They’re the best team in the conference and in truth, they have their sights set on much bigger goals than winning the Pac-12. That said, in order for them to accomplish those goals, it’s going to have to start with them taking care of business in the Pac-12, which they are prepared to do.

