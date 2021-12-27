Stanford WBB Pac-12 opener at Washington postponed

#2 Stanford women’s basketball’s Pac-12 opener at Washington has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Huskies program. The game was originally scheduled for December 31st, New Year’s Eve. Below is the release put out by Stanford Athletics:

“Due to COVID-19 protocols within the Washington program, Friday's game between Stanford and the Huskies has been postponed. The Cardinal will work with Washington to reschedule a date for the contest.Stanford is slated to open conference play at Washington State on Jan. 2 in Pullman.”

Despite their loss at #1 South Carolina last week, Stanford remains #2 in the latest AP Top 25 poll. As a result of the postponement of Friday’s game, as was said in the release, Stanford will now open things up at Washington State on Sunday, January 2nd. The tipoff time for that game is 12:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Varsity Network radio.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker, click here.