In November, Stanford women’s basketball announced their early window signings for the 2023 class: 4-star guard/forward Nunu Agara (Hopkins High School in Minnetonka, MN), 4-star combo guard Chloe Clardy (Conway High School, Conway, AR), and 5-star wing Courtney Ogden (Westminster School, Atlanta, GA). espnW HoopGurlz ranks Stanford’s class No.3 in the nation.

"We are so happy to have three amazing student-athletes join us at Stanford next year," head coach Tara VanDerveer said in the team release. "What stands out to me the most about this class is how physical, strong and skilled the three of them are and I can't wait to see how their careers unfold!"

Starting with Agara, Stanford expects to utilize her as a small forward, playing both the small forward and power forward positions. Stanford likes players with that kind of versatility as it gives them a lot of flexibility with their lineups.

"Nunu is a very talented, left-handed player that will play the 3/4 position," VanDerveer said of Agara in the release. "She has a scoring mentality, loves to rebound and is a very physical player. We love her energy, aggressiveness and versatility."

As for Clardy, Stanford is excited to use her as both a point guard and shooting guard. What Stanford really likes about her is her tenacity on defense. They are confident that she’ll make an impact right away on the defensive end and be able to make an impact on offense as well.

"We couldn't be happier that Chloe chose Stanford," VanDerveer said of Clardy. "She's a 1-2 combo guard, but we think her standout strength is her defense. We know she'll be ready to contribute at both ends of the floor."

As for Ogden, what Stanford likes about her is her ability to score and play defense. Very physical and able to score from the perimeter. They feel like she’ll be able to give them another 3-point shooting weapon while also bringing tenacity on defense.

"Courtney is plain and simple a pure and excellent scorer,” VanDerveer said of Ogden. "She's a very physical player on both sides of the ball, loves to look for her 3-point shot and can knock them down."

As the rankings clearly show, this is an elite class for Stanford. They have shooting, guard play, versatility, and defense coming in this class. Stanford once again restocks and keeps on adding more weapons to one of the best programs in the nation.

