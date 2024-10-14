Stanford-Wake Forest kickoff time announced

in other news
The kickoff time for Stanford football’s homecoming game against Wake Forest on Saturday, October 26th has been announced for 12:30 PM PT on ACC Network. That’s not a bad kickoff time as it gives alumni the opportunity to have some social activities in the evening after the game. They’ll be able to meet up with former classmates and reminisce about their days on The Farm after hopefully watching Stanford come out victorious against a very vulnerable Wake Forest team.
When looking at Stanford’s schedule, outside of the game at San Jose State to close the year, the home game against Wake Forest is the most winnable game that they have left. That isn’t to say Stanford can’t win the other games, but Wake Forest is definitely one who they should be licking their chops to face. Both teams are 2-4 overall and 1-2 in the ACC. Stanford of course picking up a win at Syracuse and Wake Forest picking up a win at NC State. Which of course means Stanford should be viewing the NC State game on The Farm as winnable, too.
I’ll of course have more on Wake Forest once that game week approaches, but first Stanford has to worry about No. 21 SMU coming to The Farm this weekend. That game will kick off on Saturday, October 19th at 5:00 PM PT on ACC Network.
