Stanford will close out their season at home against BYU with an 8:00 PM PT kickoff time on Saturday, November 26th. The game will air on FS1 and KNBR 1050 AM radio. For those that have been tracking Stanford football kickoff times, getting one final late night kickoff is fitting. Stanford has gotten plenty already and made it known they aren’t fans of the late night kickoffs. Not a lot has gone Stanford’s way this year and so to end their season with such a late kickoff really is the perfect way to cap off what has been a very disappointing season.

If the game goes into overtime, it could end in a window of time that the Chinese call “深夜” (shen ye), meaning “deep night.” This is a period of time that is after midnight but before the next window of time called “清晨” (qing chen), meaning “early morning.” When these windows begin and end is a bit fuzzy, but the “early morning” window typically starts around 4:00 AM while “deep night” starts around 1 AM to 2AM. Somewhere in that window. While it may just barely get into the “deep night” period on The Farm, BYU fans watching in Provo will definitely be watching in the “deep night” period in the mountain time zone. Even if it doesn’t go into overtime.

Moving away from my mini discourse on how the Chinese define times of day, this game will have a lot of meaning for both teams. BYU will likely be bowl eligible coming in as they should have no trouble blowing the doors off Utah Tech in Provo during Big Game weekend, improving them to 6-5. But, should they beat Stanford to close out the year, they will be 7-5 and cap off a winning season before they transition to Big XII play next season.

As for Stanford, after getting rocked in the Rockies at Utah, bowl eligibility is no longer a possibility. But, should they beat Cal in Berkeley for Big Game, a win over BYU would make them finish the season at 5-7, which sounds a lot better than 4-8 or 3-7. It could cap off the season with a two game winning streak and have them enter the 2023 season with a bit of momentum. Plus, it’ll be Senior Day.

If Stanford loses Big Game, it will be one final crack at the bat to finish the season with at least a dash of positivity, though being totally honest, losing Big Game would really really sting. It’s gonna sting for whoever loses.

Given that BYU should have bowl eligibility locked up, this game will have more meaning for Stanford, but should Utah Tech upset BYU this weekend, then this game would have bowl eligibility on the line for BYU, making this game matter a lot for BYU as well. It’ll certainly be interesting to see how this game plays out and also how both teams play this upcoming weekend.

