Stanford to face BYU in Provo in 2025

A little bit of shuffling has occurred with the Stanford football schedule for 2025 as the Cardinal will make the trip to Provo, Utah to face the BYU Cougars on September 6th. BYU came to The Farm for the final game of 2022 (also the final game of the David Shaw era), winning by a final score of 35-26. Due to BYU moving to the Big XII and Stanford moving to the ACC, there was some uncertainty about when the return trip to Provo would happen. The return game was originally set for 2031, but in the end they decided to move it up to 2025.



This will be the first time the two schools have played in Provo since 2003, back when Buddy Teevens was coaching Stanford and Bronco Mendenhall was coaching BYU. Stanford defeated BYU 18-14 on September 20th of that year, getting off to a 2-0 start. Stanford would only win two more games the rest of the season to finish 4-7 while BYU also finished with a four win season, finishing the season 4-8. It was a rough season for both programs.



While Stanford will be entering 2025 after a rough 3-9 season, BYU in contrast will be coming off a 2024 season in which they finished 11-2. BYU got off to a 9-0 start before dropping back-to-back games to Kansas and Arizona State to end their playoff hopes. They responded well afterwards with a dominant 30-18 win over Houston followed by an absolute dismantling of No. 23 Colorado in the Alamo Bowl by a final score of 36-14. They were ranked No. 17 at the time of their win over Colorado and should see their ranking improve once the final rankings come out.



I’m personally excited for this game as I have family out in Utah and I’ve never been to a football game at LaVell Edwards Stadium. I’ll for sure be making the trip out to Provo. Stanford has several LDS players on its roster, so it’ll be a homecoming of sorts for some of the guys as well.

