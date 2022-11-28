On Monday, Stanford senior tight end Bradley Archer entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, completing a degree in Science, Technology, and Society. During his Stanford career, Archer played in 26 games, totaling 4 receptions for 32 yards.

Archer was a 3-star recruit out of Livermore High School in Livermore, CA. Originally committed to Cal, he flipped to Stanford at the end of November in 2018. At the end of the day, he felt like Stanford is where he wanted to be and during his time on The Farm, he added depth and veteran leadership to the tight end room.

It’ll be fun to see where Archer ends up and what kind of production he has as a grad transfer. He certainly has the ability to be a nice pick up for whoever ends up landing him.

