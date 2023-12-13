Stanford tight end Benjamin Yurosek has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, completing his degree in Science, Technology, & Society. Yurosek committed to Stanford as a 3-star athlete with a 5.7 Rivals rating as part of their 2020 class. He played for Bakersfield Christian High School in Bakersfield, California.

During his Stanford career, Yurosek has played in 30 games, totaling 108 receptions, 1,342 yards, and five touchdowns. He also has 14 rushing attempts for 114 yards. His best season on The Farm came in 2021 in which he played in 11 games, totaling 43 receptions for 658 yards and three touchdowns. He also had a couple of carries for 11 rushing yards that season.

This past season, Yurosek played in only six games, missing half of the season due to injury. He had 16 receptions for 239 yards and one touchdown while also having 53 rushing yards on 11 attempts.

Yurosek was a possible candidate to leave for the NFL after the 2022 season but elected to come back to Stanford for his senior year. His senior year did not go as he hoped due to the injury and then even before the injury, he was off to a slower start than he would have liked. Maybe a case where a fresh start elsewhere will do him some good. It’s also not easy to get admitted to grad school at Stanford, so maybe that played a role as well.

I don’t blame Yurosek for looking to play one more year of college football after how last season went. He’s very talented and has a solid body of work that should garner him a lot of attention from various programs. It’ll be interesting to see where he ends up and how he performs in what is expected to be his final season of college football.

