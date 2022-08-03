Stanford swimmer Brooke Forde named Pac-12 Woman of the Year

On Tuesday, Stanford swimmer Brooke Forde was named Pac-12 Woman of the Year. Forde just finished her fifth year on The Farm, completing degrees in Human Biology (BS) and Epidemiology (MS). The Pac-12 Woman of the Year award is given to “graduating student-athletes who have distinguished themselves throughout their collegiate careers in the areas of academic achievement, athletics excellence, community service and leadership.”

Forde has racked up a ton of accolades over the course of her Stanford career: Member of two NCAA championship teams (2018 & 2019), member of four Pac-12 championship teams (2018, 2019, 2020, & 2022), a five-time individual national champion, 2020-21 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming & Diving Scholar Athlete of the Year, a 2020 Olympic Silver Medalist for the United States in the 800 free relay, and more.

In the Pac-12 release, it says of Forde:

A standout in-and-out of the pool for Stanford women’s swimming and diving, Forde (Louisville, Ky.) recently completed a master’s degree in epidemiology with a 4.2 grade-point average after receiving an undergraduate degree in human biology with a 3.96 GPA in 2021.

During her five seasons competing on The Farm, Forde helped the Cardinal to a pair of NCAA Championships (2018, 2019) and four Pac-12 Championships (2018-20, 2022). She claimed five NCAA individual or relay national titles - part of being a 19-time NCAA All-American - as well as six Pac-12 individual or relay titles; prior to her fifth and final season, Forde captured a silver medal in the 800 free relay at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Among her academic honors is being named 2021 CoSIDA At-Large Academic All-American of the Year and a three-time CoSIDA First Team Academic All-American (2020, 2021, 2022). Additionally, she was the 2020-21 Pac-12 Women’s Swimming and Diving Scholar-Athlete of the Year, a four-time CSCAA Scholar All-American (2018-21), three-time Pac-12 Winter Academic Honor Roll recipient (2020, 2021, 2022) and a 2019 Pac-12 All-Academic First Team All-Academic selection.

Her leadership and service activities include serving as co-president of the Stanford Student-Athlete Sustainability Committee and member of the Pac-12 Sustainability Committee during which she spearheaded a Zero Waste initiative at a Stanford football game with recycling, e-waste, and donation drives that were duplicated during basketball season. Forde, who received Stanford University’s James W. Lyons Award for Service, which highlights outstanding contributions in areas of extraordinary need that result in substantial change, will join the Peace Corps this fall to be a public health officer in rural Peru.

If you follow Stanford swimming, one of the first names you think of is Brooke Forde. She’s had a phenomenal career and has truly embodied everything that Stanford wants from their athletes: Excellence in the classroom and excellence in their sport. It’ll be fun to see what the rest of her swimming career holds and also what kind of lasting impact she’ll make on Stanford in the years to come.

