Stanford's eight game winning streak ended Thursday night, but another mark stayed intact Friday with the Cardinal's 14-1 drubbing of Cal -- Stanford has yet to lose consecutive games this season. The Cal players did some celebrating on Klein Field at Sunken Diamond after the 4-3 win in the series opener, but that joy didn't carry over for long in the second game. The Cardinal lineup went into carousel mode in the second inning and around and around the bases they went for 10 runs.

That was more than enough for junior Tristan Beck (6-2, 2.78 ERA), who allowed one run and safely navigated the most dangerous part of a lineup that has several of the best hitters in the conference. Andrew Vaughn and Jonah Davis each hit home runs Thursday, but they both exited the game after two hitless at-bats apiece when Cal decided it was better to live to fight another day. Stanford's bats have been slow to find good contact in recent games, relying on late surges typically in the always popular seventh inning, which is the frame with the most runs scored by the Cardinal this season. Cal's Jared Horn (5-5) wasn't able to keep the Cardinal at bay that long. Kyle Stowers led off the second with a single; Maverick Handley walked and they advanced 90 feet on a wild pitch. The first RBI of the inning belonged to Bryce Carter, a single that brought in Stowers. Freshman Christian Robinson smashed a double off the wall in right field to score Handley and Carter. Alec Wilson showed bunt, pulled back and sliced a double of his own to keep the parade marching. After Beau Branton bunted, Tim Tawa walked and Nico Hoerner scored Wilson on a fielder's choice. Daschbach and Stowers each added RBI singles before the big hit of the inning.

After Cal got a run in the sixth inning Stanford quickly responded. Tawa lined a home run over the left field fence; Stowers singled in a run and Handley added an RBI double. Robinson hit a triple to lead off the seventh and scored on a fielder's choice. Freshman Carson Rudd pitched two scoreless innings of relief and capped off a solid week of clean mound work. Senior John Henry Styles got the final three outs.

David Esquer

"It was a good answer. I thought last night we didn't play a great ball game by any means and we let one get away. We had a three run lead and gave it back up. They took that game from us. They did well. Their big three did all the damage yesterday and I thought it was a good answer by a whole team -- Beck on the mound and the big inning of scoring runs, relentless and staying on top of it. It was good." A big start from Tristan Beck: "We really did. We were down a little bit with Bakst out and a couple guys who weren't available day. We needed an outing of about six or seven innings and Tristan did a great job for us." Getting on the board early, which has been a struggle of late: "We just got off a weekend where it didn't seem we got our offense going until about the seventh inning in Arizona. And yesterday we only scored in one inning. It was big to give our pitcher a chance to relax a little bit and let our defense play." There has been a competitive spirit in this series with some talk between the dugouts. This seems to be a feistier series: "Yeah, all in good fun. It's just typical Cal-Stanford stuff. I see the guys before the game in batting practice they're talking to each other, so it's nothing they're taking too personal. It's the competitiveness of the game. It gets a little feisty, but it's all in good fun." Does it make it more fun to have it play like that? "It reminds me of the old days, for sure. And I know there is a little extra incentive with me being on this side. I know they're playing with a little extra emotion on that side. I understand that and that's fine." Robinson had a double and a triple and maybe loses style points with his slide into third. He's swinging really well: "Yeah, that's two slides that I think he's gotten bad style points. Now I think everyone can believe he's just a bad slider. It's not necessarily maliciousness, he's just not a great slider. He has done a nice job. He had two big hits for us and he's played a good center field for us. It's a good shot in the arm for us as we got to the middle of the season." Carson Rudd has pitched 3.2 scoreless innings this week: "That was big for him to go two innings (tonight) and give us another bridge and get the game moving. He did a great job on Tuesday against UOP to get us to Little at the end of the game. He did that again to get us to the ninth. It has been welcome to have his strikes in there. I think he has done a nice job developing a little split-finger fastball that gives him something with two strikes." Maverick Handley's night: "He has been working really hard, extra hours, to try to get things right and it hadn't shown up in a game, yet. To see him get a couple hits and see his work pay off is nice."

Maverick Handley