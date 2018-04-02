Stanford has not lost a home midweek game since 2014, but the 18th in a row was a tough 4-3 victory over Gonzaga. Stanford (21-3, 5-1) trailed 3-1 in the bottom of the fifth when freshman Tim Tawa tied the game with his fourth home run of the season. Nico Hoerner put the Cardinal ahead in the seventh with a two-out RBI to score Beau Branton, who had two runs.

WATCH | Stanford's lead comes courtesy of @nico_hoerner, whose two-out RBI in the single gave the Cardinal its first lead of the day.

🌲: 4

🐶: 3#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/74tz58ZLnI — Stanford Baseball (@StanfordBSB) April 2, 2018

Stanford started freshman Austin Weirermiller and the left-hander struggled through two innings and allowed two earned runs. Gonzaga got on the board in the first with consecutive doubles and Weirermiller hit two batters and had a wild pitch. Former regular in the lineup Daniel Bakst provided three innings of strong relief and allowed one earned run on a shot by Jake Vieth that just cleared the wall to the left of the 400 mark in center. Submariner Zach Grech got his second win of the season with three perfect innings and struck out the side when he took over in the sixth. Jacob Palisch got the second save of his career. Tawa's 2-for-4 day in the box was complemented by a great defensive play in center field.

M8 | Card coming up with one more chance to tack on runs. Nice diving catch in center by @TJ2Tawa11 highlighted the top of the 8th, a 1-2-3 frame from @ZGrech.

🌲: 4

🐶: 3#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/iJubgmZyFy — Stanford Baseball (@StanfordBSB) April 2, 2018

E5 | New game. @TJ2Tawa11 ties this one up with a 2-out, 2-run shot to left, tying him for the team lead with Andrew Daschbach (4).

🌲 3

🐶: 3#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/yws8aD9b7E — Stanford Baseball (@StanfordBSB) April 2, 2018

David Esquer

Stanford has won several close week-day games: "I'm really proud of the guys coming off those two emotional games when we had to really concentrate for nine innings. Oregon really took it to us and as I mentioned I thought it was a playoff atmosphere. To come out here and get challenged by a good Gonzaga team that we know them, the better team the better they play. They were going to give us their best. An old teammate of mine (Mark Machtolf) is the head coach over there and I know he was going to try to take it to us. I'm really proud of the guys because winning is hard and they may come out want it to be a little easier than it's going to be. They're up to the challenge to play these types of games. To have a knack for winning is a big deal." Tim Tawa contributed in all phases today: "He let us catch our breath a little bit. We were behind and he hit that home run and I think that settled us down some. And then the defensive play when every base was important at that point, especially with a leadoff guy keeping him off base was a big deal. He has been playing solid and had a bunt base hit in the game, too. He has been doing great." Bakst and Grech giving six strong innings: "That was the key. I thought Bakst's innings were solid and Grech -- I think that's his first time out in the last week or so since the break. That was big for us. That won the game. I told the team that Grech's innings out there won the game." You've spoke about how Grech pitches alone can make hitters uncomfortable. With a performance like today it seems to show he's capable of doing more than get weak grounders: "Yeah, he did a nice job. He punched out the side in his first inning. I think he used his slider a little. His change has been his best off-speed pitch, but if he can mix that slider in there it makes it even tougher. He is a good fielder and has been doing that all year. That helps us late in the game. You don't have to worry when a runner gets on that they bunt or put on a play. If he's not a good defensive player you may have to go get him."

Zach Grech

So, after doubling your season strikeout total (now at six) does this mean your a strikeout guy now? "I don't know about that. I had strikeouts with I think all three of my pitches that first inning. That's not really my go-to. I usually try to let my defense work and we have one of the best defenses in the country. The earlier they can put the ball in play the better for me, but I got three today, which is nice." Coach Esquer talked about using your slider a little more, so how has that helped you and your development this season? "The slider is a relatively new pitch for me. I'm really comfortable with that changeup. I agree that to rightys the slider can be a really big pitch. I think I only threw one or two today, both to rightys, and got a punch out with one. Coach Eager has been awesome helping me through it and so have the catchers." Tawa's diving catch and the defense: "It's awesome. You could get a ball hit to the gap off you and the first thought in your mind is we might have someone there. It's really nice to be able to throw strikes. I kind of got tired at the end and told myself, 'Let them put the ball in play.' Tawa did exactly what we expect him to do." In the last seven innings of the game the bullpen only allowed two hits. How strong is this bullpen right now? "I think the bullpen -- all the experts said it was our weakness this year -- we pitch with a chip on our shoulder. We have a really young bullpen and Jack (Little) at the end has just been unbelievable ... Palsich, Weirermiller -- everyone has been doing their part and not trying to do too much."

M7 | @ZGrech completes another scoreless frame, finishing the inning with this snag on the mound.

🌲: 3

🐶: 3#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/3e7XposBQs — Stanford Baseball (@StanfordBSB) April 2, 2018

Tim Tawa