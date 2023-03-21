On Tuesday, Stanford sophomore point guard Isa Silva announced on social media that he is entering the transfer portal:

After much thought, consideration, and prayer, I have decided to enter the transfer portal and explore new opportunities to help fulfill my dreams.

I want to express my sincere gratitude to my family, Stanford University, the Stanford community, fanbase, and coaching staff for the opportunities they have given me, and for the support they have provided throughout my time at Stanford. I have grown as a student-athlete, basketball player and as a person.

With full faith and confidence, I am excited to explore new possibilities and find the best fit for my continued growth and development. This was an extremely difficult decision to make, but ultimately, I believe it is the best choice for me and my future in basketball. I appreciate your support as I continue on this journey, and I look forward to sharing updates with you all as they come.

Thank you again for your continued support.

Sincerely, Isa Silva

During his two years on The Farm, Silva averaged 3.3 points, 0.8 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 0.4 steals per game on 41.1% shooting from the field, 40.3% shooting from 3-point range, and 62.0% shooting from the foul line. This past season as a sophomore, he averaged 3.2 points, 0.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists, and 0.3 steals per game on 42.7% shooting from the field, 25.0% shooting from 3-point range, and 61.3% shooting from the foul line.

Silva averaged 13.4 minutes per game during his time at Stanford, though he saw his minutes decrease over time. As a freshman, he averaged 13.9 minutes per game and as a sophomore, he averaged 12.9 minutes per game. With junior point guard Michael O’Connell leapfrogging him in the point guard rotation, preferred walk-on Benny Gealer showing a bit of promise, and most importantly 2023 4-star point guard Kanaan Carlyle coming in, it’s not a huge surprise that Silva would want to explore other opportunities. If Silva were to return to Stanford for his junior season, it’s hard to see a path to a lot of minutes for him. Especially since he already wasn’t getting a ton of minutes last season.

In my initial evaluation of Silva coming into Stanford, it was clear that there was a lot of talent there and that there was a good reason he was rated a 4-star point guard. He finished well around the rim, had the ability to make some flashy/entertaining plays, and showed promise as a shooter. At the same time, there were also some weaknesses that needed to be addressed like his ability to finish through contact and just his overall strength to handle the physicality that comes with this level on both ends of the floor. Those two weaknesses really showed during his first two years at Stanford and if he’s going to get more minutes at another high major program, he’s going to have to find a way to improve in those two areas.

That all said, if Silva does decide to withdraw from the portal and return to Stanford, he would certainly be welcomed back with open arms. He hasn’t yet reached his full potential and point guard depth is something you can never have too much of. He showed flashes of what he can be and if he could do that with more consistency, maybe he’d get more minutes than expected.

In the meantime, Stanford does appear to be putting their feelers out for possible additions to their program via the transfer portal. Silva leaving would free up a scholarship spot and so if they could find someone to give them additional depth at point guard, that would be great.

Finally, I just want to say I had a lot of fun getting to know Isa and the whole Silva family. They’re great people and have been very supportive of the basketball program. Isa’s cousin Josue Gil-Silva was elevated from a student team manager to the official roster for his senior year this past season and will be graduating from Stanford with a degree in Mechanical Engineering. So, this is a family that gets Stanford and knows what it’s all about. Hopefully Isa will find success at his next stop.

