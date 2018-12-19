Stanford's 2019 class is expected to be 21 strong today (counting returning LDS missionary Levani Damuni) and Cardinal Sports Report will update this blog with a brief backstory and analysis of each recruit.

Herron flipped to Stanford July 23 after the Cardinal coaches spent a year working to convince him that The Farm, and not Michigan, was the right fit for him. Ultimately the talented pass rusher agreed. Herron was always highly interested in Stanford and knew he fit in well off the field with his 4.0 GPA. On the field he often competed out of position compared to where Stanford projects him at outside linebacker. He battled as a defensive end against offensive linemen and still fared well. His senior season was limited by an injury and yet he still tallied 84 tackles (59 solo), 36 tackles for loss, 19 sacks, 48 hurries, five forced fumbles, fumble recovery and two blocked kicks. This season Stanford’s coaches talked about the need for a more dynamic pass rush with guys who can win one-on-one against offensive lineman. Herron can be one of those guys. He competed in The Opening Finals and his speed off the edge from an outside linebacker position causes a lot of problems.



✍️ » @NicolasToomer

⏰ » 4:29 a.m. PT

🌲 » Signee No. 2

📍 » Tyrone, Ga.

📰 » https://t.co/n91Yg9tMkf

ℹ » A 6'2" CB/S, Toomer was an all-county defensive back and state track champion at Sandy Creek HS.#CardClass19 | #GoStanford pic.twitter.com/j1hMmNB7RQ — Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) December 19, 2018

Toomer showed up to Stanford in June to camp for an offer and he had an impressive showing in front of the Stanford coaches. Toomer stayed step-for-step with receivers and was able to make plays on the ball throughout the morning and afternoon sessions of the camp. He got the good news the same day and by the end of the month he was ready to announce his commitment. He went public the same day as Kyu Kelly. Toomer is a safety prospect from Georgia who also seriously considered Vanderbilt and Northwestern. He described himself as a Stanford fan “for a long time”. "I chose Stanford because of the academic prestige, the winning tradition that Stanford has, and the beautiful location of the school. “When I was there on my visit, I liked how the coaches interacted with us at the camp. I liked the fact that at Stanford, football does not limit what major you can pick.”

✍️ » @bransonbragg72

⏰ » 5:17 a.m. PT

🌲 » Signee No. 3

📍 » Combine, Texas

📰 » https://t.co/crWtnvDSJA

ℹ » A 6'4" OL who can play all five positions, Bragg is an All-American at Crandall HS.#CardClass19 | #GoStanford pic.twitter.com/tgqgItk6gs — Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) December 19, 2018

Bragg was Stanford’s first offensive line commit of the 2019 class and he was offered the same day that Mike Bloomgren was officially announced the head coach at Rice. Bragg is the type of student-athlete who may have committed to Stanford even without a new position coach. He’s an elite student who retook his ACT because the 30 he got on it was the same score as his brother. He got a 31 on the retake. Bragg is an Under Armour All-American listed as a center but hasn’t played the position since his sophomore year at Crandall High. He will probably start out as a guard at Stanford but Kevin Carberry likes to develop versatility, so expect Bragg to get reps at center and guard early in his career. A conversation with former Cardinal great Joshua Garnett stuck with Bragg after a visit in March: “He talked about why he chose Stanford in the first place,” Bragg said. “He was a five star guy coming out of high school … and he talked about how he loves the fact that when his football career is over he has a Stanford degree to fall back on. He was saying after football ends he still wants to be a trauma surgeon. The type of goals that people who go to Stanford set is just miles above anywhere else. That’s just honest.”



Hornibrook comes from a proud family of student-athletes. His father, Jeff, played football at Temple; his mother, Dawn, played basketball at Gettysburg College; his sister, Mackenzie, was a swimmer at Penn State and his brother, Alex, is the starting quarterback at Wisconsin. Jake had offers from coast-to-coast and seriously considered Clemson before committing to Stanford after two visits. Hornibrook was one of Carberry’s first offers as an offensive line coach. He was recruited to play guard or tackle in college. "I knew I was going to commit to Stanford after the second visit. I really liked it," he said. "Staying with the players (during the second visit) helped a lot because I could ask them questions about Stanford. They helped out a lot. Also, getting more one-on-one time with Coach Carberry, Coach (Tavita) Pritchard and Coach (David) Shaw made me realize I wanted to go to Stanford."



McGill was one of Stanford’s earliest offers in the 2019 class and the Texan fell in love with the Cardinal early on. He had an unusual tie to the program because he sometimes trains with former Stanford great Solomon Thomas and the families know each other. Thomas watched McGill camp at Stanford before McGill’s junior season and it was at that camp he earned the offer. McGill put in a lot of work to get to Stanford and flipped his commitment from SMU the last weekend before signing day. McGill was a do-everything player at Coppell High and a strong leader for the team. He scored as a running back, receiver and returner. He finished the season with 62 tackles. McGill isn’t the biggest player or the fastest in a straight line race, but he helps a team win games. And that’s a football player.