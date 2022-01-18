Stanford signee Teva Tafiti looks ahead to the Polynesian Bowl

After catching up with Stanford signee Jaxson Moi in advance of this weekend’s Polynesian Bowl, Rivals’ Woody Wommack caught up with 2022 4-star defensive end Teva Tafiti, who will be joining Moi on the Cardinal’s defense in the fall. Tafiti talked about what he expects his role to be on the team next year, how he thinks Stanford can bounce back, and what goals the team has set for him between now and when he arrives on campus in June.

Stanford really likes Tafiti for his versatility and ability to make an impact both as an edge rusher and as one who can drop back in coverage. This is why Stanford is listing him as an outside linebacker. He’ll be used in a similar way as Gabe Reid who also was listed as a defensive end coming out of high school before making the switch to outside linebacker at Stanford. It’ll be fun to see what type of impact Tafiti makes on The Farm next season and how he compares to Reid, who ended up being a very prolific edge rusher at the same position.

Rivals Video: Interview with Stanford signee Teva Tafiti

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker, click here.