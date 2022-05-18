Stanford senior Alex Williams is National Pitcher of the Year semifinalist

Stanford senior right-handed pitcher Alex Williams has been named a semifinalist for the National Pitcher of the Year Award; an award given out by the College Baseball Foundation to the top pitcher in the country. Williams along with teammate Quinn Mathews was named to the watchlist earlier in the year and now has made the list of semifinalists. Mathews did not make the cut.

Williams has a 7-1 record to go along with a 1.75 ERA and a .947 WHIP. Williams has been a part of three team shutouts including a complete game shutout where he pitched all nine innings. He has been the top pitcher on this Stanford team all year long and along with Mathews has brought a real steady hand to the mound.

Considering that Stanford is a top five team in the nation and Williams is their best pitcher, he is definitely a strong candidate to win the award. While there are other pitchers out there who have lower ERAs and WHIPs, the fact that he’s on such a strong team bodes well in his favor. It’ll be fun to see if he ends up winning the award and what kind of impact he has on Stanford’s post-season run.

