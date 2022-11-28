On Monday, Stanford senior safety and team captain Jonathan McGill entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, finishing a degree in communication. McGill played his high school ball at Coppell High School in Coppell, TX and was originally committed to SMU before flipping to Stanford in December of 2018.

On social media, McGill issued the following statement:

First off, I’d like to start off by saying thank you to God and Stanford University for a wonderful 4-year ride.

I would like to thank my coaches, trainers, academic advisors, and everyone else at Stanford University for constantly pushing me every day and making me a better football player and also a better man.

To my teammates, I love y’all more than you know. And I appreciate y’all for how y’all make me better and constantly motivate me to be the best version of myself.

I wish nothing but the best for the future of Stanford Football. But through a lot of prayer and consideration, I have decided that I will be entering my name in the transfer portal as a graduate transfer.

Thank you and God bless.

-Jonathan McGill

During his time at Stanford, McGill had 116 total tackles (74 solo), 12.5 tackles for a loss, 4 interceptions, and 17 pass deflections in 32 games played. He was a team captain this past season and was the leader of the secondary. In many ways he was the heart and soul of Stanford’s defense. If at all possible, he’s a guy who the new Stanford head coach should look to bring back into the fold. It would be huge to have him back for next season.

If McGill he has indeed played his last game on The Farm, he certainly will be able to say he left his mark on the program. With a degree in hand, he leaves behind a legacy of toughness, grit, and determination. He’s a guy who the younger players on the Stanford defense should look up to and try to emulate as they finish out their Stanford careers.

