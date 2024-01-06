Stanford senior safety Alaka’i Gilman has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Gilman will be completing his degree from Stanford in Science, Technology, & Society after four years on The Farm.

During his Stanford career, Gilman played in 27 games totaling 108 tackles (62 solo), 2.0 tackles for loss, two interceptions, and three pass deflections. This past season was his most productive. In nine games played, he had 50 total tackles (29 solo), and one interception.

Gilman was a solid safety for the duration of his Stanford career. These past two seasons in particular he really stepped up his game. He committed to Stanford as a 3-star safety with a 5.5 Rivals rating as part of their 2020 class, doing a nice job of out-performing his rating.

As far as where he might end up, Gilman did play his high school ball at Punahou High School in Honolulu, Hawaii. He’s very proud of his Hawaiian roots, so perhaps he’ll transfer to play for Hawaii. He also had Pac-12 interest out of high school. Cal, Oregon, Arizona State, Oregon State, USC, and Washington State offered him a scholarship. So perhaps he ends up at one of those schools.

