Stanford’s wide receivers are looking to have an explosive 2022
As Stanford looks to have a bounce back 2022 season, a big thing they’re banking on is having major production from their wide receivers. With Michael Wilson back for a 5th year, Elijah Higgins bac...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news