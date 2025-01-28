Stanford’s Maxime Raynaud picks up ACC Player of the Week honors: Jan. 27th

On Monday, January 27th, Stanford senior center Maxime Raynaud was named ACC Player of the Week for the third time this season. In two wins over Miami and Florida State last week, Raynaud averaged 18.0 points and 13.0 rebounds per game. He now has a nation-leading 16 double-doubles this season, averaging 20.5 points, 11.7 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game.

As the season goes on, Raynaud continues to prove that he’s one of the top players in the nation. I was the lone person to give him a vote for preseason ACC Player of the Year and so far he has backed up my vote. He’s been extremely reliable all season long, doing a great job of finding ways to score and get rebounds. Not only that, but for the first time in his career he’s averaging over at least one block per game. That shows growth on the defensive side as well.

Speaking of preseason votes, I was also the only person to give a vote to Cal freshman guard Jeremiah Wilkinson for preseason ACC Rookie of the Year. Wilkinson also picked up ACC weekly honors this week by being named Co-ACC Rookie of the Week alongside Duke superstar Cooper Flagg. This is the second time Wilkinson has picked up this honor. I’ve had fun watching him ball out across the Bay in Berkeley, putting up 30 points in an overtime win against Miami on Saturday.

Going back to Raynaud, his NBA Draft stock continues to rise. At this point, it’s looking very likely he’ll get selected in the 2025 NBA Draft. The only question is where he’ll go. I think his ceiling is early second round, but if he keeps having monster performances, due to being a 7-footer that can he threes and rebound, maybe he’ll work his way into the end of the first round.

Looking ahead to the coming weeks, Stanford is currently tied for 5th in the ACC with a 6-3 record in league. Stanford was picked to finish last in the ACC and instead they are comfortably in the top half of the league. It’ll be interesting to see if Stanford can keep this up. If they do, you can bet on Raynaud being a major reason why.

