Stanford’s Harrison Ingram named Pac-12 MBB Freshman of the Week again

For the second time this season, Stanford men’s basketball forward Harrison Ingram has picked up Pac-12 Freshman of the Week honors. Ingram helped guide Stanford to an impressive 72-69 home victory over Oregon on Sunday finishing with 16 points, 8 rebounds, and 5 assists.

On the season, Ingram is averaging 12.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, and 0.8 steals per game. He’s one of the most well-rounded freshmen in the country as the only one averaging 12+ points, 6+ rebounds, and 3+ assists per game. He’s also leading all Pac-12 freshmen in all three categories.

The stats don’t tell the full story of Ingram’s impact on this Stanford team. He’s really coachable and is willing to do whatever is asked of him. He doesn’t need to take all the shots, he doesn’t need to be the focal point of attention, and yet when needed, he has the ability to hit a big shot and step up in the clutch. That’s what makes him such a special player.

