With the news now official that Stanford along with Cal and SMU will join the ACC next year, I thought it would be good to some reactions from athletes who are committed to Stanford. All of those who responded are excited about the move and look forward to representing the Cardinal in a new conference.

“Beyond excited for the opportunity. Time to be champs coast to coast!”-2024 3-star TE Aiden Black

“I’m super excited about the change. Primarily, it’s a relief to finally know the scenario that I’ll be stepping into as a Stanford football player. Also, on a more personal level, some of the ACC schools are not too far from my hometown in Memphis which would give my parents and other family much easier access to my games. Can’t wait to get the opportunity to play for ACC titles with my future teammates!”-2024 3-star CB Brandon Nicholson

“I’m definitely excited about getting the opportunity play big-time ball. From a football perspective having a national brand like Stanford gain more exposure plus recruit in more places looks like [a] win in all areas.”-2024 4-star DE Dylan Stephenson

“It is definitely crazy seeing all the Pac-12 teams split up into different conferences, but I think it will be a great experience to be able to match up against those East Coast teams more often. I’m looking forward to playing there soon.”-2025 IF/OF Rashad Hayes (Baseball)

“Stanford’s been my dream school and I’m just excited to play in any power five conference for the Cardinal.”-2024 3-star DE Connor Bachhuber

“I think it's a good fit. The ACC is good competition, we'll have plenty of chances to show what we're about.”-2024 4-star DE Benedict Umeh

“Playing in the ACC will be a very fun schedule. But at the end of the day, it’s more about who I’m playing with rather than who I’m competing against. Stanford has great coaches that will help me develop as a player no matter what conference we play in.”-2025 3-star OL Charlie Hoitink

“I think the ACC is a great step for Stanford. It can show how versatile we are as a program and we can really showcase our young talent.”-2024 3-star RB Micah Ford

“All this conference realignment has been crazy to watch but to land in the ACC is awesome! To have the opportunity to play against some of the best teams in the country night in and night out is a great thing!”-2024 4-star PG Shay Ijiwoye (Women’s Basketball)

“I am very excited that Stanford will be a part of the ACC. I think it’s a great opportunity to travel to other schools outside the West Coast areas. I’m also very excited that I will be able to play in my hometown, Atlanta. Majority of my family lives in Atlanta, however I know we will be traveling to Duke and I have family near Duke, too. So I’m really looking forward to joining the ACC as a Cardinal.”-2025 5-star PG Hailee Swain (Women’s Basketball)

