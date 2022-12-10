On Thursday, Stanford junior quarterback Tanner McKee announced that he is declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. On social media, McKee announced the following:

STANFORD FOOTBALL,

When I considered the various college options during my recruiting process in high school, I could never imagine the impact my decision would have on my growth and development. Stanford has changed me in numerous ways and molded me into the person and leader I am today. I am incredibly grateful for the amazing men and women at this university and will forever remain a Stanford man.

After careful thought, consideration, and prayer, I have decided to pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL. I AM OFFICIALLY DECLARING FOR THE 2023 DRAFT.

I would like to thank all my coaches for their guidance, leadership, and mentorship. Coach Shaw and Coach Pritchard-thank you for believing in me and bringing me to this amazing university. It really is a special place. You have helped me develop on and off the field and taught me, through your example, how to be a leader. The Stanford medical, training, nutrition, and equipment staff have all been terrific. I appreciate your tireless work on my behalf.

I will miss my teammates, the men with whom I shared many memories and created life-long friendships. You are like brothers to me. We have worked countless hours together including early morning runs, the weight room, team meetings, the practice field, study hall, and so much more. I appreciate all of you and your dedication and commitment to this football team over the years. Football is the ultimate team sport, and I was fortunate to play with you guys.

Special thank you to the Cardinal fans, including alumni who have already shown me the immense value and power of the Stanford network. I am excited to continue to learn from you as well as become a contributor to this family.

Most importantly, I would like to recognize my Heavenly Father and acknowledge his hand in my life. I want to thank my wife, Lauren, my parents, siblings, and extended family. You have always been there for me through the ups and downs. Your unconditional love and support mean the world to me. I look forward to sharing this experience with you and representing our family in the NFL.

GO CARD!!

During his time at Stanford, McKee threw for 5,336 yards, 28 touchdowns, and 15 interceptions. As a junior, the threw for 2,947 yards, 13 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions. While McKee didn’t experience much team success on The Farm, he himself showed off his NFL abilities in terms of his ability to throw into tight windows and make the kind of throws that NFL quarterbacks are expected to make.

As for what he most needs to work on in order to succeed at the NFL level, McKee needs to improve his quickness, footwork, and mobility. He doesn’t do a great job when the pocket collapses on him and really needs to have a strong offensive line around him. If he can play on a team that has a good offensive line, he has a chance to find success in the NFL.

When looking at his draft range, I could see McKee going in any number of rounds. I could see a team taking a flyer on him in the 2nd and 3rd rounds and I could also see him being a 4th to 6th round pick. It’s going to be really interesting to see where he lands. He’s even at times been seen on mock drafts as high as 1st round, so the range of rounds he could be picked in is quite broad.

Finally, I just want to say it was really fun getting to cover Tanner during his time at Stanford. He’s a great young man and extremely hard working. I wish him nothing but the best as he pursues his NFL dreams and look forward to seeing how his career unfolds in the coming seasons.

