Stanford junior quarterback Ari Patu has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. CardinalSportsReport.com received confirmation Wednesday morning.

Patu committed to Stanford in the class of 2021 as a 3-star recruit out of Folsom High School in Folsom, CA with a 5.7 Rivals rating. He chose Stanford over Arizona State, Colorado, Duke, Georgia Tech, and others.

During his three seasons on The Farm, Patu played in eight games going 17-31 for 150 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception for a 121.0 passer rating. He also rushed for 76 yards on 10 attempts.

Patu spent some time as the backup quarterback in 2022 with Tanner McKee as the starter. In 2023, he competed for the starting job but lost out to Ashton Daniels and Justin Lamson. With Myles Jackson available to play next season after redshirting this season and 4-star Elijah Brown coming in, there really wasn’t a need for Patu to be back. It makes sense that he is opting to find a new home elsewhere.

As far as where Patu might end up, it depends on what his goals are. If he is content to be a backup, he could probably land at a power conference school somewhere. If he’s looking to actually start, then he’s looking at a mid-major program.

Regardless of where he ends up, Patu will be able to provide veteran leadership and experience. He was a great teammate during his time at Stanford and one who valued the entire Stanford experience. He was not going to leave Stanford until he had his degree in hand. A guy who has that kind of perspective should be a welcomed addition to any locker room. I wish him all the best at his next stop and future endeavors after football.

