Stanford picked to finish 8th in Pac-12 pre-season media poll

In advance of Friday’s Pac-12 Media Day in Los Angeles, the Pac-12 has released their pre-season media poll. Stanford is picked to finish 8th in the poll ahead of 9th place Cal and 7th place Washington State. Below is a full breakdown of the results.

1. Utah (26 first place votes): 384 total points

2. Oregon (2 first place votes): 345 total points.

3. USC (5 first place votes): 341 total points.

4. UCLA: 289 total points.

5. Oregon State: 246 total points.

6. Washington: 212 total points.

7. Washington State: 177 total points.

8. Stanford: 159 total points.

9. California: 154 total points.

10. Arizona State: 123 total points.

11. Arizona: 86 total points.

12. Colorado: 58 total points.

Looking at this totally objectively, Stanford seems to have gotten a fair shake. I do think they’ll have an improved season. I think 6-6 is a realistic goal for them, but I’m not sure they can do any better than that. Obviously, Stanford has to look at this poll and feel motivated by it. They’re hoping to have a major bounce back season that goes well beyond this current projection. It’ll be interesting to see if they can prove us all wrong. If they are to do so, it’s going to start with Tanner McKee building on the success he had last year, the offensive line having a much improved season, and the front seven on defense doing much better.

