Stanford PG/SG Tess Heal enters transfer portal

Despite only being on The Farm for one season, Stanford women’s basketball junior guard Tess Heal decided to enter the transfer portal, announcing the decision on Instagram. Heal was a regular part of the Cardinal’s rotation this past season, playing in 30 games while averaging 8.0 points and 21.5 minutes per game. However, with a top three recruiting class in the nation coming in as well as Talana Lepolo projected to be starting at point guard after missing most of the season due to injury, it’s not hard to see why Heal would feel worried about her minutes for next year.

That said, it’s still a bummer for Stanford that Heal has chosen to go down this path. She would provide a veteran presence in the backcourt next season and be in a position to help mentor some of the younger players. She certainly would have a lot of value on those grounds alone and then hey, she got a good chunk of minutes this past season and has a year under her belt in the system.

It'll be interesting to see if Heal returns to Santa Clara where she was before or if she decides to go elsewhere. Wherever she lands, she’ll be able to make an impact with her quality shooting and high basketball IQ.

