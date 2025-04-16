Stanford PG/SG Jzaniya Harriel grad transfers to SMU

During this spring transfer portal cycle, Stanford women’s basketball redshirt junior guard Jzaniya Harriel entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer and committed to SMU. Harriel graduated from Stanford with a degree in Political Science.

Harriel’s decision to transfer was fully expected as she was honored by the team on Senior Day with the rest of the seniors. This was a case where both sides mutually agreed it would be in her best interest to play her final season of eligibility elsewhere. Stanford has a top-five recruiting class coming in and Harriel would have been buried on the bench had she stayed.

During her time at Stanford, Harriel averaged 3.5 points, 1.4 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 0.6 steals per game on 36.5% shooting from the field, 39.6% shooting from 3-point range, and 69.4% shooting from the foul line. Last season, she had her best season, playing in 21 games while averaging 5.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists, and 0.6 steals per game on 39.8% shooting from the field, 43.1% shooting from 3-point range, and 78.9% shooting from the foul line. Harriel scored a career-high 24 points in Stanford’s opener against LeMoyne.

What Harriel will bring to SMU is veteran leadership and an ability to shoot the ball. She can get hot from 3-point range and knows how to put up points when given the opportunity. It’ll be interesting to see what she does in a Mustangs uniform. Especially since she’ll still be playing in the ACC.

