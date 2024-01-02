On Tuesday January 2nd, Stanford freshman point guard Kanaan Carlyle picked up a pair of weekly honors: Pac-12 Freshman of the Week and Associated Press National Player of the Week.

The honors come following Carlyle’s phenomenal performance against #4 Arizona on Sunday in which he guided the Cardinal to a 100-82 victory with 28 points and eight rebounds. Carlyle was a man on a mission, shooting 7-13 from the field, 6-8 from 3-point range, and 8-8 from the foul line. He converted a four point play in the first half and at the very end of the game, he drained a triple from near half court to make it 100 points for the team. He truly was playing out of his head. One of the most amazing individual performances I’ve ever seen.

“I just think it was my time,” Carlyle said of his performance. “Just coming in, my teammates have been supporting me the whole time I’ve been out and just coming back, my coaches have been supporting me letting me know and constantly guiding me. So I feel like it was just building up and I was able to go out there and do what I need to do to win and help the team win.”

Stanford will return to action on Wednesday at UCLA. Tipoff is set for 6:00 PM PT on ESPN2.

