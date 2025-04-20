Stanford PG Derin Saran enters the transfer portal

Stanford sophomore point guard Derin Saran is entering the transfer portal after one year on The Farm. Saran came to Stanford after a promising freshman season at UC Irvine in which he averaged 10.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 0.9 steals per game. There were high hopes for him entering last season, but things didn’t work out as he only played in five games for a total of 20 minutes.

Saran was injured for much of the season so there was some thought that maybe he wouldn’t hit the portal, but at the same time, the news doesn’t come as huge shock, either. Even before he got injured, it just felt like he was going to be on the outside looking in regarding his spot in the rotation.

It’ll be interesting to see where Saran ends up and whether or not he stays at the high major level or if he goes back to the mid-major level. Given his lack of production at Stanford, it’s going to be hard for a high major program to have a lot of confidence in him, but maybe he’ll be able to convince some teams that he is capable of playing at this level and that he just wasn’t a good fit for Stanford.

