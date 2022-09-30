The kickoff time of Stanford’s October 8th home game against Oregon State has been announced. Kickoff will be at 8:00 PM PT on ESPN and KNBR 1050 radio. This game is being dubbed both Mental Health Awareness Game and Breast Cancer Awareness Game.

Stanford got blown out at Oregon State last year by a final score of 35-14, so this is an opponent Stanford is eager to get some revenge against. However, revenge won’t be easy as Oregon State is shaping up to be one of the better teams in the conference with a 3-1 overall record, their lone loss a 17-14 home loss to USC, who is now ranked #6 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

This will be yet another late kickoff for the Cardinal. The road game at Washington was a 7:30 PM kickoff while this Saturday’s game at Oregon will be an 8:00 PM PT kickoff as well. David Shaw complained about the late kickoff times earlier this week, but alas the TV executives are not hearing his complaints. Or if they are, they certainly don’t seem to care.

