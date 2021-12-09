Stanford OLB Tangaloa Kaufusi enters grad transfer portal

Per Rivals.com’s transfer portal tracker, Stanford senior outside linebacker Tangaloa Kaufusi has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Kaufusi is graduating from Stanford with a degree in Sociology after spending four straight years on The Farm, which means he’ll be transferring with two years of eligibility left. Prior to arriving at Stanford, Kaufusi served a two-year LDS mission in Taiwan following a stellar high school career at East High School in Salt Lake City, Utah.

During his Stanford career, Kaufusi totaled 15 tackles (7 solo) and 1.0 tackles for a loss. This past season, he played in 6 games and had 9 total tackles (5 solo), his most productive season at Stanford. While he didn’t see a ton of action, he did his part to provide depth for a linebacker room that struggled with depth in the 2020 season.

Given his membership in the LDS church and Utah roots, BYU and Utah would both be programs that might give him a look as well as Utah State. It’ll be interesting to see where he lands and what type of impact he makes at this final stop.