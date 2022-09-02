On Friday, Stanford announced that senior offensive guard Branson Bragg would miss Saturday’s opener against Colgate. Below is the team release:

Bradford M. Freeman Director of Football David Shaw announced today that OG Branson Bragg will miss Saturday’s game (injury) vs. Colgate and his status for next week’s game vs. USC is questionable. Levi Rogers will start at RG in his place and Barrett Miller will also play.

Bragg suffered a season-ending injury last year at Oregon State and is still working his way back to full strength. He’s been in and out of training camp participation as a result. So if he’s still not back at full strength, it would make sense for him to not play against a Colgate team that Stanford is expected to whip. The bigger concern of course would be if this is something new that has flared up, but as of now we don’t know what specifically is holding him out. Hopefully we’ll have more answers after the game or early next week.

