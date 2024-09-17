Stanford MSOC & WSOC pick up road shut outs

Over the weekend, No. 3 Stanford men’s soccer and No. 1 Stanford women’s soccer picked up 1-0 road shut outs. On Saturday, Stanford men’s soccer defeated No. 23 Notre Dame. On Sunday, Stanford women’s soccer defeated No. 11 Santa Clara. Stanford men’s soccer improves to 6-1 overall and 2-0 in the ACC while Stanford women’s soccer improves to 8-0 overall (0-0 in the ACC).

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Notre Dame-Saturday, September 14th

BOX SCORE: Stanford at Santa Clara-Sunday, September 15th

Starting with the men’s match, redshirt junior forward Jackson Kiil scored the lone goal for the Cardinal at 21:46 off an assist from Will Reilly as he found the bottom left of the goal. The amazing part about the men’s victory was the fact that Notre Dame out shot them 15-4 and had also had a +7 advantage on corner kicks (9-2). For the men’s team to escape with a 1-0 victory is impressive and in the spirt of them facing the Irish, a little lucky. I guess the luck of the Irish blessed the Cardinal on Saturday.

Stanford men’s goalkeeper Rowan Schnebly had a solid performance in the net with two saves, both of which were the only Notre Dame shots that were actually on goal. Schnebly continues to have a strong season for the Cardinal, proving why he’s earned the starting job in the net.

Switching gears to the women’s match, freshman defender Lizzie Boamah was the one who scored for the Cardinal at 54:08 off an assist from Charlotte Kohler, finding the bottom right of the goal. That match was scoreless into the second half, so there was some sweet relief for Stanford when they finally scored. Unlike the men’s match, the shot distribution was even. Both Stanford and Santa Clara had eight shots and three shots on goal. Stanford had a slight advantage on corner kicks (4-2), but only by +2.

Stanford women’s goalkeeper Haley Craig was fantastic in this one as usual with three saves. She continues to be a real rock in the net for the Cardinal. She’s really stepped into that starting goalkeeper role and been fantastic.

For both Stanford teams, this was a great weekend. The men’s team has to feel good with two ACC wins under their belt over Notre Dame and Clemson, who was No. 2 at the time. They have gotten off to a fantastic start in league play. For the women’s team, while they haven’t yet played an ACC match, Santa Clara has been one of the toughest teams for them to beat over the years, forming a nice crosstown rivalry. They certainly should feel good to come out on top against a ranked Santa Clara team that is always fired up to play them.

Up next for Stanford men’s soccer is a home match against UC Davis on Wednesday, September 18th at 7:00 PM PT on ACCNX. Up next for Stanford women’s soccer is their opening match of ACC play. They’ll face Wake Forest on the road on Thursday, September 19th at 4:00 PM PT on ACCNX.

