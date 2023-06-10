On Friday, Stanford men’s track & field took finished in third place at the outdoor NCAA championships with two runners winning individual events. Sophomore Udodi Onwuzurike won the 200 meter with a time of 19.84 while Ky Robinson won the 5,000 meter with a time of 14.04.77. Robinson won the 10,000 meter 48 hours earlier, which really speaks to his endurance and ability to stay mentally locked in.

Stanford Athletics: Card Men Third at NCAA’s

For Stanford men’s track & field, this is their best performance at the NCAA outdoor championships since winning it all in 2000. At the indoor championships earlier this year, they finished tied for 32nd, so they didn’t do so hot there.

As for Stanford women’s track & field, they finished 4th at the indoor championships, but are currently sitting at 12th place in the outdoor championships entering Saturday. Their outdoor championships will conclude on Saturday as freshman Roisin Willis will compete in the 800 meter final while junior Lucy Jenks will compete in the 5,000 meter final.

