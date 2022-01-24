Stanford MBB vs. UCLA rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 8

Stanford men’s basketball’s home game versus UCLA, originally scheduled for early January, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, February 8th at 8:00 PM PT on ESPN2 and Cardinal Sports Network radio. Below is the release from Stanford Athletics:

STANFORD, Calif. – Continuing the rescheduling of Stanford's postponed conference games, the Cardinal will host UCLA on Tuesday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. on ESPN2. The contest was one of two games added back on the schedule by the conference on Monday.

All tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the Feb. 8 rescheduled date. Ticket purchasers with questions should contact the Stanford Athletics Ticket Office via email at athleticstickets@stanford.edu.

Stanford holds an 11-6 overall record and a 4-3 mark in Pac-12 play. The Cardinal continues conference play at USC on Thursday, Jan. 27.

This game will be the end of a four-game home stand for Stanford that begins on Tuesday, February 1st against Cal followed by home games against Washington State on Thursday, February 3rd and Washington on Sunday, February 6th. For Stanford, this four-game home stretch is going to be crucial, which makes it really nice that they’ll have the benefit of a home crowd to cheer them on. If Stanford can get a road split at UCLA/USC this weekend, they’ll be sitting in a good spot when Cal comes to town to tip-off this upcoming home stretch.

