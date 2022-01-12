Stanford MBB vs. Cal rescheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 1

On Wednesday, the Pac-12 announced a series of make-up dates for men’s basketball games that had been postponed. One of the make-up dates announced was Stanford facing Cal on Tuesday, February 1st after previously being scheduled for Sunday, January 2nd. The game will be at Stanford, tipping off at 7:00 PM PT on Pac-12 Networks and Cardinal Sports Network radio. Below is the release from Stanford Athletics:

STANFORD, Calif. – Continuing the rescheduling of Stanford's postponed conference games, the Cardinal will host rival California on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. on Pac-12 Network. The contest was one of five games added back on the schedule by the conference.

All tickets purchased for the original date will be honored for the Feb. 1 rescheduled date. If, under the recently announced winter sports attendance policy, the new date does not allow for fan attendance, ticket buyers will be automatically refunded on the day of the game, or may exchange their tickets for another contest later in February. Ticket purchasers with questions should contact the Stanford Athletics Ticket Office via email at athleticstickets@stanford.edu.

Stanford holds a 9-4 overall record, and a 2-1 mark in Pac-12 play after earning a win over No. 5 USC on Tuesday. The Cardinal continues conference play at Washington State on Thursday, Jan. 13.

Touching quickly on the Golden Bears, they’re off to a better start than expected. They’ve won two of their first five Pac-12 games with wins over Oregon State and Arizona State at home. They were picked by many including myself to finish last in the Pac-12 and to their credit, they’re on track to not finish at the bottom of the league this year. They’re playing hard under third year head coach Mark Fox, a trait that follows every team he coaches. Stanford will need to bring their hard hats to win this game for sure.

