Stanford MBB vs. Cal on January 2 postponed

Stanford men’s basketball’s upcoming game against Cal scheduled for Sunday, January 2nd has been postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the Stanford program. This news comes as little surprise given that Stanford was unable to play in last week’s Diamond Head Classic championship game due to COVID-19 issues within their own program. Below is the release put out by Stanford Athletics:

STANFORD, Calif. – Stanford's contest with California scheduled for Sunday, Jan. 2 has been postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Stanford program. The Pac-12 Conference will work with Stanford and California to reschedule for a later date.

All tickets purchased for the home game vs. Cal originally scheduled for Jan. 2 will be honored for the rescheduled date, once finalized. Ticket purchasers with questions should contact the Stanford Athletics Ticket Office via email at athleticstickets@stanford.edu.

Stanford enters 2022 with an 8-4 overall record, and a 1-1 mark in Pac-12 play. The Cardinal's next games are scheduled for Jan. 6 and 8 at home against No. 5/5 UCLA and No. 7/9 USC, respectively.

Stanford is scheduled to face Cal in Berkeley on Saturday, February 26th, which is the only game the two teams are scheduled to have during that week. A logical date to play the make-up game at Maples Pavilion would be earlier in that week. Either on Wednesday, February 23rd or Thursday, February 24th.

At this point, Stanford just needs to focus on getting healthy and getting everyone back to campus. Redshirt junior guard Sam Beskind tweeted out earlier that head coach Jerod Haase and head of team operations assistant coach David Berkun stayed back in Hawaii with the quarantined players, delivering them food and doing their laundry. So in some respects, it’s actually nice for Stanford to not have to worry about a game on Sunday anyways.

Speaking of Sam Beskind, Stanford Athletics put out a feature on him called “My Stanford Story: Sam Beskind”.

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker, click here.