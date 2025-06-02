Stanford MBB to face Colorado in Valley of the Sun

On December 20th, Stanford men’s basketball will play a neutral site non-conference game against Colorado at PHX Arena, home of the Phoenix Suns. The game will be part of a doubleheader that will also feature Arizona vs. San Diego State.

“We are thrilled to be part of the Hall of Fame Series Phoenix,” said Stanford head coach Kyle Smith in the team release. “Colorado has been one of the best programs in the West over the last decade. They have had great postseason success and have produced several NBA draft picks, and they are a familiar foe from the Pac-12. They are led by a distinguished and honored coach who does things the right way in Tad Boyle, and we are excited to face them in Phoenix.”

The game between Stanford and Colorado will be a Pac-12 reunion. During their time in the Pac-12 from 2011-2024, Colorado went 17-4 against Stanford and is 20-11 all-time against Stanford. Oddly enough, Stanford is 2-0 all-time against Colorado in neutral site games: A 46-35 victory over Colorado in the 1942 NCAA Final Four and a 75-69 victory in the Big Seven Christmas Tournament. So I suppose history would favor the Cardinal in Phoenix.

Regardless of how the game goes, it’s fun to see old Pac-12 battles reignite on the hardwood. I’m still of the opinion the old Pac-12 should do an annual tournament as a neutral site event, but for now, events like this will have to do.

CardinalSportsReport.com on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), & Blue Sky: @StanfordRivals

Ben Parker on Facebook, IG, Threads, X (Twitter), YouTube, & Blue Sky: @slamdunk406

Email: slamdunk406@yahoo.com

Join the conversation on CardinalSportsReport.com