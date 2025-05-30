Stanford MBB signs AJ Rohosy

Stanford men’s basketball has announced the signing of 6’9” forward AJ Rohosy, who played two years at Washington State under Stanford head coach Kyle Smith before transferring to Claremont-Mudd-Scripps at the Division III level for the 2024-25 season. Rohosy is coming to Stanford as a graduate transfer.

During his two years at Washington State, Rohosy averaged 0.4 points per game in 11 games played. During his lone season at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, Rohosy played fantastic, averaging 21.3 points, 10.5 rebounds, 1.4 steals, and 1.0 blocks per game in 27 games played. He certainly got a good run at the Division III level and that experience should serve him well as he makes the return to the Division I/High Major level.

“AJ has carved a unique and inspiring route to the Farm,” Kyle Smith said in the team release. “From humbling beginnings as a young player at Washington State to an All-American at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps, AJ has prepared himself academically and athletically for this moment. AJ is an outstanding student, a ferocious competitor, and he brings a toughness and tenacity that will make all Stanford fans proud. He is a plus athlete with versatility and maturity that will help propel us to the next phase. He can play and guard multiple positions in the frontcourt with an ability to make plays and draw fouls. His grit and toughness will help build our culture and identity for the upcoming season.”

Coming from Marin Catholic High School, Rohosy is returning to the Bay Area after a strong high school career. It’ll be interesting to see what kind of impact he makes next season and how much his time at Claremont-Mudd-Scripps helped him improve.

