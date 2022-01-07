Stanford MBB returns to action Tuesday, Jan. 11 vs. USC

On Friday, Stanford men’s basketball announced that they’ll return from their COVID-19 pause on Tuesday, January 11th at home against USC at 2:00 PM PT on ESPN 2. The game was originally scheduled for Saturday, January 8th.

Below is the release put out by Stanford Athletics:

STANFORD, Calif. – Stanford’s return to game action is just days away, as the Cardinal will host No. 7/8 USC on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 2 p.m. on ESPN2. To accommodate the addition to the schedule, Stanford will now travel to Washington State on Thursday, Jan. 13 at 2 p.m., which was previously scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 12 at 8 p.m. The bout with the Cougars will air on ESPNU.Stanford’s last four games have been canceled or postponed due to health and safety protocols within the Stanford program.Single game tickets for Stanford’s contest with USC will be automatically refunded, due to the winter sports attendance policy announced Jan. 4. Ticket purchasers with questions should contact the Stanford Athletics Ticket Office via email at athleticstickets@stanford.edu.Stanford enters 2022 with an 8-4 overall record and a 1-1 mark in Pac-12 play.

It'll be interesting to see how Stanford looks coming out of this layoff. USC is a top ten team and after struggling a bit in the first half at Cal on Thursday, they proceeded to pull away with a 77-63 victory. It’ll be really important for Stanford to get off to a good start and shake off the rust early on if they have any.

Note: Stanford men’s basketball also put out a release on Friday called “Card in the NBA”

To connect with CardinalSportsReport.com on Twitter, click here.

To connect with Ben Parker, click here.